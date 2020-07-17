FLORENCE — The Rev. Charles Jerome Graves is being remembered as a man of character. His life has been defined as a son, husband, father, friend, educator, pastor, counselor, and civic leader.
Graves died July 10.
“He was a man who said what he meant and meant what he said,” AME Bishop (7th District) Samuel L. Green Sr. said in a telephone interview on Thursday after giving the eulogy at Graves’ funeral on Wednesday.
A private funeral was held on the lawn of Mt. Zion AME Church. Smith Funeral Home of Florence was in charge of the service.
Green said Graves was straightforward and jovial and could break the ice in most situations.
“He was funny, serious, and the ultimate family man, ultimate father, ultimate husband and ultimate servant,” said his son, the Rev. Merritt Graves. “He spent his entire life helping so many people. He loved people. He could make you laugh and have you rolling, but he also told you what you needed to hear.”
“He didn’t tolerate ineptness,” Green said. “He believed if you were called to preach you should give God your best. He gave God his best as a pastor and that is why he was elevated to elder.”
Graves was president of the Presiding Elder Council for the Seventh District African Methodist Episcopal and was the presiding elder of the Mount Pleasant District African Methodist Episcopal Church prior to his retirement.
Green said a presiding elder is “middle management” of a group of churches. Graves was over the Mt. Pleasant/Charleston churches along the Highway 17 corridor, Green said. He said the presiding elder evaluates pastors and pastoral assignments and meets with them quarterly.
“There are only 17 presiding elders, and he was one until he retired about 2014,” Green said.
He said Graves was a family man. He was the patriarch of his family.
“He knew that,” Green said. “He was a strong father and loved his wife. He made provisions for his family.”
Merritt Graves said one of his earliest fond memories of his father occurred when he was just 7 years old and was allowed to attend his first AME General Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with his father.
“I got out of school for the whole week,” Graves said. “That was in 1968. I had no clue at the time I’d become a preacher. I just wanted to spend time with my dad.”
“He was a wonderful person,” Graves said. “He made a lasting impression on people.”
Before his appointment as presiding elder, Graves served as pastor of Mt. Pisgah-Williams Chapel Circuit for two years, Union Station African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lake View for nine years, Centerville-Mount Calvary Circuit in Hartsville for 13 years and New Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wisacky, for 15 years. He presided over the Marion District in the Northeast Conference of The African Methodist Episcopal Church for nine years.
He served as debutante-master commission (DMC) associate commissioner for the Northeast Conference for a number of years as a member of the General Conference Commission.
He also served as the chairman of Inter-Faith Ministries in Lee County,
Graves received his religious education from Dickerson Theological Seminary in Columbia. He had furthered and continued his educational studies at the University of South Carolina as well as Lutheran Southern Seminary.
In addition to his church and religious activities, Graves participated in civic and political affairs in various communities. He served as personnel chairman of the Marion-Dillon Community Action Agency and chairman of the Darlington County Community Action Agency. He was also vice-chair of the Lee County Housing Board of Directors for the Crisis Centers. He served as a member of the Board of Lee County Housing Authority and as vice chair of the Committee on Pastoral Care for the State of South Carolina.
Graves received training in the fields of alcohol and drug abuse, pastoral care and the criminal justice system.
As an educator, Graves served as a classroom teacher and assistant principal in the public school system for 10 years. He was a counselor and supervisor with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for 17 years.
Graves was a member of the State Board of Education, representing the Third Judicial Circuit, which included Lee, Sumter, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties.
In addition to his involvement with political and civic affairs, Graves devoted his time to counseling and helping others.
Graves was born November 11, 1935, in Marion County. He was the son of the late Gaines and Everette Graves.
Graves received his childhood and high school education in the public schools of Gresham and Britton's Neck, South Carolina.
He was a graduate of Allen University and was awarded an honorary doctorate of humanities by the Board of Trustees of Allen University.
He was married to his wife, Odessa Reaves Graves, for 63 years.
Merritt Graves said his parents met in college.
“God had to have put them together,” he said. “They were born one day a part in the same year in the same county but didn’t meet until college. They were created for each other.”
The couple had three children, Steven Charles Graves of Columbia, the Rev. Merritt B. Graves of Florence, and Tracey Graves-McDaniel of Columbia; four grandchildren, Steven M. Graves, Porsha McDaniel-Hall, Merritt Graves, II, and Joy Traneisha McDaniel; and four great-grandchildren, Airelle Graves, Aubrey Graves, Alaina Graves, and McKinnley Sekani Hall
Graves was preceded in death by his parents, Gaines and Everette Graves; two sisters, Irma Graves and Deliah Franklin; and a brother, James Arthur Green.
Surviving in addition to his wife, children and grandchildren are a sister, Celestine Graves-Bishop of Florence; a brother, Archie Lee Graves of Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.