Rev. Leo Woodberry speaks about climate change and its lingering effects on communities

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Rev. Leo Woodberry says climate change is a threat to people's health and destroys communities — often to the point of no return.

Woodberry, pastor of Kingdom Living Temple and member of the South Carolina Environmental Justice Network, spoke recently to the Darlington County League of Women Voters about climate change and its direct impact on communities.

He spoke at the Darlington Library to approximately 20 people.

Woodberry said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned the public of the dangers to come with climate change. He said scientists have clearly explained that carbon emission needs to be reduced by 45% in the next 10 to 20 years.

Woodberry said the intensity and frequency of weather-related disasters will increase and become unmanageable if change is not made.

“Climate change is the most important issue on this planet and it demands our attention to preserve the health, safety, and structure of our nation,” Woodberry said. “All of these weather-related disasters will increase in frequency and in intensity to the point where we will not be able to manage anything. We will be riding out the storm.”

“You don’t have to travel around the world to understand this issue,” Woodberry said. “Every day you turn on the news or read the paper there is a weather-related disaster: tornados, wildfires, flooding, and torrential rain. This is real.”

Woodberry said people of color will be heavily affected by climate change because historically they are known to live in areas where climate change does the most damage.

“It is the people of color that live in flood plains, the low land, coastal areas without barriers," he said. "We can see this with Horry County, Marion County, Sellers, and Bucksville.”

Woodberry said the South Carolina Office of Resilience is buying people out of their homes because people are located in floodplains and the agency knows in the future these people will not be able to occupy their home.

“People of color have to be aware that their communities are not left behind as sacrifices,” Woodberry said. He added that the community must hold elected officials accountable. He said all elected officials need to have a plan of action on how to combat climate change.

Barbara Carraway, president of the Darlington County League of Women Voters, concluded the meeting.

“We must be prepared for our future and for the future of our youth, she said. "Every day we must remember our problem and work towards fixing it. There is recycling and many other things to do to make our planet a better place. Not just for today, but for our future.”

