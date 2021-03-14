Rev. Mary and Wade Finklea receive Lutheran Services' Philanthropist of the Year award

“Before the pandemic, Our Shepherd welcomed seminary students to their pulpit,” Finklea said. “This kind and gracious arrangement gave the new students some preaching experience and gave the congregation access to fresh, dynamic preaching. However, once the pandemic grew in severity, the seminary could no longer send students. I was asked to step in and provide assistance. It has been good, I think, for the congregation to have some consistency especially during such a disruptive time. Our Shepherd continues to make an impact in the community with gifts to Hartsville Interfaith Ministries and the Free Darlington Medical Clinic. We provide devotional for our neighbors across the street at The Retreat. It is a small, but mighty congregation of faithful, committed followers of Christ. I am very pleased to be serving as their supply pastor during this tumultuous season in the life of the church. People of Hartsville, please know this church keeps you in our prayers.”