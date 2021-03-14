Rev. Mary and Wade Finklea receive Lutheran Services' Philanthropist of the Year award

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Rev. Mary and Wade Finklea of Effingham have received the Lutheran Services Carolinas Philanthropist of the Year award. Rev. Finklea served as the pastor of Cross and Crown Lutheran Church for 12 years. Her current service is with South Carolina Lutheran Retreat Centers.
“We were super excited,” Finklea said in an announcement about the recognition. “I was just blown away. I respect this organization so much. It’s always been a no-brainer to support it with my time and with my money. It feels like a good fit.”
Lutherans provide a range of services for vulnerable populations, she said.
“I am proud to support refugee resettlement, foster care and adoption programs, senior services, disaster relief, and homes for folks with traumatic brain injuries among other meaningful initiatives,” Finklea said. “I don’t know all the information the committee uses to make a selection. While it is true we actively support a variety of Lutheran institutions including the seminary, camps, and social ministries, it’s not that we only give to Lutheran causes. I just happen to think we are awfully good working behind the scenes to create positive change in the world. It is sort of a best-kept secret that one in every 50 Americans is touched by a Lutheran social service. Typically, humility keeps us from tooting our own horns, but I find that very impressive.”
Finklea said her grandparents, on both sides of her family, have been instrumental in forming her stewardship.
“Wade and I are so honored to be recognized with this award,” Finklea said. “It really is a testimony to our families and the way they brought us up.”
“My granddaddy who worked hard at the Port of Charleston, literally helping to unpack ships, had four children to feed, yet as a good faithful Baptist, would break down his paychecks in envelopes, the first always going to the church,” Finklea said. “My PawPaw was also very active in the Lutheran Church. Seeing firsthand the sacrifice of giving of not just money, but time and talents left an impact on me.”
Finklea said there are supporters who likely give a lot more money than they do,
“…Wade and I try to give of our time and energy as well,” she said. “You don’t have to wait to be old and rich to give. I learned that lesson early. Young people on a limited income can still be generous. Anyone can get started in small, little ways to a more generous life. “
Finklea is also a member of the Women In Philanthropy of the Pee Dee.
“I continue to be active with Women In Philanthropy, and I am very proud to serve as chair of the board for Eastern Carolina Community Foundation,” she said.
Finklea has served as a member of the Board of Trustees for Francis Marion University.
“I learned a lot during those years,” she said. “I am proud to have served on the boards for Lighthouse Ministries, Mercy Medicine, Florence Area League of Women Voters and Eastern Carolina Community Foundation.”
She said her husband is very supportive of her many charitable inclinations.
“A steadfast and faithful husband like him is my true treasure,” she said. “We work hard and do what we can to help alleviate the burdens of our neighbors. When you care for others, you can’t help but want to get involved. I invite any of your readers that feel weighed down by the heaviness of this world to get out there; volunteer, serve, write a check, you’ll find your own heart lightened and rewarded in ways you can’t imagine.”
Finklea is originally from Charleston. After high school, she attended Winthrop University, where she studied elementary education and was active in campus ministry. She spent many summers as a counselor at Lutheridge in the mountains of North Carolina.
While living in England as part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Young Adults in Global Mission program, Finklea said, she felt called to pursue a theological education. That led to a master of divinity degree at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in 2005. After earning her master of divinity degree, Finklea was call to Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in Florence.
She served as the chair of the Love One Another campaign in South Carolina and a LSA/LFS Board of Trustees member. Her current call is with South Carolina Lutheran Retreat Centers as the community and congregation engagement coordinator.
Finklea also serves as supply pastor for Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hartsville.
“Before the pandemic, Our Shepherd welcomed seminary students to their pulpit,” Finklea said. “This kind and gracious arrangement gave the new students some preaching experience and gave the congregation access to fresh, dynamic preaching. However, once the pandemic grew in severity, the seminary could no longer send students. I was asked to step in and provide assistance. It has been good, I think, for the congregation to have some consistency especially during such a disruptive time. Our Shepherd continues to make an impact in the community with gifts to Hartsville Interfaith Ministries and the Free Darlington Medical Clinic. We provide devotional for our neighbors across the street at The Retreat. It is a small, but mighty congregation of faithful, committed followers of Christ. I am very pleased to be serving as their supply pastor during this tumultuous season in the life of the church. People of Hartsville, please know this church keeps you in our prayers.”
Wade grew up in Pamplico. He has roots in both Baptist and Roman Catholic churches. She said because of those roots he felt right at home in the Lutheran church. He is a graduate of Clemson University with degrees in textile chemistry and civil engineering.