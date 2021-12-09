Reward offered in arrest of Sumter man accused of slashing daughter's throat

SUMTER, S.C. – Officers are searching for a man, considered armed and dangerous, who slashed the throat of his 15-year-old daughter.

Police are looking for Jeremiah Charles Owings, 39, of Clematis Trail, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to the home after 10:45 p.m. Sunday following a 911 call from the suspect saying he had cut the girl’s neck. Police found him there while trying to stop the bleeding.

The teen was transported to a Columbia area hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

Three other children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were in the home at the time of the incident and were placed into emergency protective custody.

Based on evidence available at the time of the reported incident, Owings was initially charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, a felony offense. He was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released from jail Monday on a $5,000 bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the investigation continued and information was developed in the case, it was determined the suspect intended lethal harm when he slashed the girl with a folding blade.