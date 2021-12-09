Reward offered in arrest of Sumter man accused of slashing daughter's throat

SUMTER, S.C. – Officers are searching for a man, considered armed and dangerous, who slashed the throat of his 15-year-old daughter.
Police are looking for Jeremiah Charles Owings, 39, of Clematis Trail, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Officers were called to the home after 10:45 p.m. Sunday following a 911 call from the suspect saying he had cut the girl’s neck. Police found him there while trying to stop the bleeding.
The teen was transported to a Columbia area hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to recover.
Three other children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were in the home at the time of the incident and were placed into emergency protective custody.
Based on evidence available at the time of the reported incident, Owings was initially charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, a felony offense. He was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released from jail Monday on a $5,000 bond.
As the investigation continued and information was developed in the case, it was determined the suspect intended lethal harm when he slashed the girl with a folding blade.
The charge was upgraded and warrants for Owings were issued Wednesday for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and opposing/resisting law enforcement officers serving legal process.
A state Department of Social Services’ probable cause hearing to keep the children in protective custody was held this morning at the Sumter County Judicial Center. Owings, however, failed to appear.
Owings, who has ties to other parts of the state, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 200 lbs., bald with brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a brown (oxford brown metallic) 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with SC license tag 2282PJ.
An up to $5,000 cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone who has seen him or has information about where he could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.
Tips can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted online by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab. A P3 Tips app also is available for Apple and Android devices.