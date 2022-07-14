 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reward offered in Florence convenience store shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence business has posted a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who shot and wounded a clerk early Sunday morning.

On the Go convenience store has posted a $5,000 reward in connection with the attempted armed robbery at its 305 Pamplico Highway store, according to the Florence Police Department.

At about 5:20 a.m. officers went to the store and found  the clerk wounded. The officers rendered first aid until medics with Florence County EMS arrived.

"Officers learned that two men, armed with handguns, entered the store in an apparent robbery, while a third subject waited outside. One of the employees was shot as the suspects demanded money from the clerk. The suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan parked nearby, after the failed robbery," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a media advisory. 

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Cpl. T. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.

