Reward offered in the case of missing Florence man

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of a missing Florence man.
Tracy Lamont Herion was reported missing by family members and was last heard from in January, 2020. At that time his last known location was in the 600 block of South Coit Street.
Florence Police, members of the CUE Center for Missing Persons and family members have searched several areas of the Pee Dee for him to no avail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Travis Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
