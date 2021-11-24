 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reward offered in the case of missing Florence man
0 Comments
top story

Reward offered in the case of missing Florence man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tracy Herion

Tracy Herion

 CONTRIBUTED

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of a missing Florence man.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tracy Lamont Herion was reported missing by family members and was last heard from in January, 2020. At that time his last known location was in the 600 block of South Coit Street.

Florence Police, members of the CUE Center for Missing Persons and family members have searched several areas of the Pee Dee for him to no avail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Travis Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Sweden votes in its first female premier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

List needed: Curtis Boyd outlines improvement projects underway in Darlington
Local News

List needed: Curtis Boyd outlines improvement projects underway in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd said he needs to keep a list of all the things that are going on in the city. As he delivered the annual state of the city address at Thursday's meeting of the Darlington Kiwanis Club, Boyd pulled out a list of projects ongoing in the city to help him remember all that's happening in the city. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert