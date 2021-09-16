Ribbon cut for new McClenaghan Administrative Annex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Alumni from McClenaghan High School gathered with city officials and Florence One Schools’ leadership Thursday evening to cut the ribbon, and make official the reopening of the building, on the school’s system new administrative annex and adult education facility on South Dargan Street.
Balloons decorated the entrance and historic photos, taken from yearbooks past, decorated the halls as those in attendance worked their way to the third floor after the ribbon was cut.
“This means a lot. It has been a long time coming. I’m very, very happy to be here tonight,” said Porter Stewart, Florence One Schools Board of Trustees chairman as he stood in the third-floor auditorium, swing music playing on the sound system and McClenaghan memorabilia on display throughout.
Also in attendance was NFL Hall of Fame member and McClenaghan alumnus Harry Carson – Class of 72.
Carson participated in the ribbon cutting and then joined his oldest daughter in the third-floor auditorium for speeches and photos with fans.
“I started playing football before I came here because I went to Wilson (High School) one year,” Carson said. “I played at Wilson 10th grade; 11th and 12th grade I came here.”
“We practiced on the field, we played at memorial stadium,” Carson said of the field that is now home to a hospital. “I used to live about four blocks away from here. I was initially going over to Wilson on Irby Street, then we went through desegregation I wound up coming here I was only three or four blocks away from home.”
The completely renovated building has been occupied now for several weeks but Thursday night was a while in the planning as alumni gathered memorabilia from the high school that formerly occupied the building before students relocated to Wilson, West and South Florence high schools and the building became a building for retirees. After that the building housed Hurricane Katrina refugees for a while and one wing was converted into the Fitness Forum.
The school system now, again, owns all the recently renovated facility and has reworked the first floor into an adult education facility, which was formerly located at Poynor School, and the top two floors into administrative offices formerly located at the now-vacant central office.
This move means Florence One Schools is now the caretaker of three of Florence’s more historical buildings – the old library, Poynor School and McClenaghan.
Plans are in place to renovate Poynor School and convert it into a medical magnet school while no plans have yet been announced for the former Fitness Forum wing of McClenaghan.
The old central office, adjacent to Poynor School, could become part of a new parking lot for the school.