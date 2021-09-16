Ribbon cut for new McClenaghan Administrative Annex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Alumni from McClenaghan High School gathered with city officials and Florence One Schools’ leadership Thursday evening to cut the ribbon, and make official the reopening of the building, on the school’s system new administrative annex and adult education facility on South Dargan Street.

Balloons decorated the entrance and historic photos, taken from yearbooks past, decorated the halls as those in attendance worked their way to the third floor after the ribbon was cut.

“This means a lot. It has been a long time coming. I’m very, very happy to be here tonight,” said Porter Stewart, Florence One Schools Board of Trustees chairman as he stood in the third-floor auditorium, swing music playing on the sound system and McClenaghan memorabilia on display throughout.

Also in attendance was NFL Hall of Fame member and McClenaghan alumnus Harry Carson – Class of 72.

Carson participated in the ribbon cutting and then joined his oldest daughter in the third-floor auditorium for speeches and photos with fans.

“I started playing football before I came here because I went to Wilson (High School) one year,” Carson said. “I played at Wilson 10th grade; 11th and 12th grade I came here.”