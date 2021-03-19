Ribbon cutting held for SCORE Pee Dee Branch

“The Florence Chamber had connected with the Grand Strand SCORE organization, and they reached out to me on becoming a volunteer mentor,” he said.” I completed the on-line training and participated in several co-mentoring sessions with experienced SCORE mentors. I became a certified mentor at the end of February, and have been involved in mentoring six different clients interested in starting, formalizing, or expanding their small business.”

“The experience in becoming a SCORE mentor and working with small business entrepreneurs has been very rewarding,” Spivey said. “The people in the SCORE organization have been excellent, and I am very excited about the strong partnership that has been established with the Florence Chamber. I am looking forward to using the new Pee Dee SCORE office in the Florence Chamber office downtown to mentor new business owners and future leaders in the community.”

Reichenbach told the group gathered for the ribbon cutting that he was elated to see them there, supporting SCORE. Reichenbach said he and Chamber President Mike Miller had a robust conversation when he became chairman of the chamber board about offering a mentoring program to help small businesses. Now that that goal has been accomplished, Reichenbach said this is a great day for small businesses in the Pee Dee.