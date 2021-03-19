Ribbon cutting held for SCORE Pee Dee Branch

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Strand Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), serving the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee, held a ribbon cutting on Friday for the new Pee Dee branch. The event was held in the courtyard behind the chamber office.
The Grand Strand SCORE is supporting the new Pee Dee Branch, allowing this area to have access to a mentorship program. The partnership will provide the region additional resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Jim Helfgott, SCORE Grand Strand chapter chairman, said Rich Spivey has become the first certified mentor for the Pee Dee branch. He said Mike Reichenbach, chairman of the Florence Chamber, will be completing his training also.
“A few months ago, I heard that the Florence chamber was considering establishing a business leader mentoring program in the area,” Spivey said before the ribbon cutting. “I reached out to Mike Miller, chamber president, to convey my interest in the new program. I had had several very positive experiences mentoring future leaders during my Honda career and wanted to assist the chamber’s efforts in any way that I could.”
Spivey is former assistant vice president at Honda of South Carolina Mfg. He retired in July 2019 after 29 years with Honda in North America. He is also supporting the NESA regional economic development organization as a manufacturing and technology adviser.
“The Florence Chamber had connected with the Grand Strand SCORE organization, and they reached out to me on becoming a volunteer mentor,” he said.” I completed the on-line training and participated in several co-mentoring sessions with experienced SCORE mentors. I became a certified mentor at the end of February, and have been involved in mentoring six different clients interested in starting, formalizing, or expanding their small business.”
“The experience in becoming a SCORE mentor and working with small business entrepreneurs has been very rewarding,” Spivey said. “The people in the SCORE organization have been excellent, and I am very excited about the strong partnership that has been established with the Florence Chamber. I am looking forward to using the new Pee Dee SCORE office in the Florence Chamber office downtown to mentor new business owners and future leaders in the community.”
Reichenbach told the group gathered for the ribbon cutting that he was elated to see them there, supporting SCORE. Reichenbach said he and Chamber President Mike Miller had a robust conversation when he became chairman of the chamber board about offering a mentoring program to help small businesses. Now that that goal has been accomplished, Reichenbach said this is a great day for small businesses in the Pee Dee.
“When I became board chairman of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce last year, one of my top priorities was the establishment of a free mentoring service to assist small businesses,” Reichenbach said. “With our partnership with SCORE Grand Strand, that vision has become a reality with today’s official launch of SCORE Pee Dee. When Charisse and I bought our first dealership in 2008, the start of the Great Recession, we often felt alone and frustrated with all of the challenges, hurdles and worries that accompany small-business ownership. Through God’s grace, strength and blessing, we emerged successful but we sure have the gray hairs and worry lines from along the way! A free business mentor to discuss our fears and questions would’ve made a big difference, and now that service is available to small businesses in the Pee Dee. Because small businesses employ over half of all jobs in South Carolina, it is our privilege and responsibility to do all we can to help them succeed, and SCORE Pee Dee is a major step in that mission.”
Miller said that pre-COVID there were about 3,000 startup businesses in South Carolina. He said 2,600 didn’t finish. He said a mentoring program such as SCORE would be a blessing to all struggling new businesses.
Miller said that six years ago the chamber partnered with Francis Marion University. The addition of the Kelly Center, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Florence District 1 and the School Foundation has provided great resources area businesses, Miller said. He said seeing an opportunity to add one more tool the tool box just made sense.
“We are delighted with the number of local business leaders that have reached out looking to give back to community by becoming a SCORE mentor, and we have already realized many seeking help and support for their business ideas,” Miller said in an earlier statement. “Given these initial results, the project seems a home run for everyone.”
Helfgott said that SCORE Grand Stand is excited to be extending into the Pee Dee with a branch located in Florence. The SCORE PEE DEE Branch will continue the work of SCORE Grand Strand in serving small business clients in their nine-county area.
“We appreciate the support of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce in providing SCORE with office space and logistics for a physical presence to make free mentoring and workshop services conveniently available to entrepreneurs in business or those looking to start a business in the Pee Dee,” Helfgott said.
He said SCORE has been operating in the Grand Strand area since the mid-1980s.
Helfgott said he has had the opportunity to previously mentor businesses in the Pee Dee and especially Florence.
SCORE is a nonprofit resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration dedicated to the formation and growth of small businesses in the United States. It provides free business advice and mentoring, offering low or no-cost business training and sharing free business templates and resources.
Nationally, SCORE’s mission is to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education. With the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, it has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs since 1964.
The program’s mentors are available to work remotely via phone, email and video. This allows businesses to connect safely with expert mentors from the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area. The Florence Chamber office is also now a meeting option for the program services.
The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce staff, area small-business owners, chamber ambassadors, along with representatives from the Grand Strand SCORE, were present for the ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the partnership. For more information about the SCORE mentorship program, check out the chamber website at flochamber.com under business development, call the Florence Chamber at 843-665-0515 or go to the SCORE Pee Dee Branch web page at Grandstrand.score.org/peedee.