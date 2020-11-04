Rice, Clyburn going back to Washington

Republican Tom Rice and Democrat Jim Clyburn are heading back to the U.S. House, Rice for his fifth term and Clyburn for his 15th.

Rice remains the only representative that District 7 has had. With 88% of the vote in on Wednesday, he received 62.87% of the votes and defeated Democrat Melissa Watson in the district that stretches from Darlington to Florence to Myrtle Beach. It was drawn in 2012 when South Carolina gained enough population to get a new district. Rice has won every race.

Wilson is a teacher who promised to work for economic development, education and infrastructure.

Rice is pushing a proposal that would cut the bill for meals eaten in restaurants on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in half, with the government reimbursing the eateries. The half-off deal would last a month.

Rice raised more than $1.3 million for his reelection, while Watson raised about $130,000.

Clyburn, South Carolina’s longest serving congressman and a leader among House Democrats,

defeated Republican challenger John McCollum in the District 6 race. With 88% of the votes in, Clyburn received 67.78% of the votes.