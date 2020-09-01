 Skip to main content
Rice hosts blood drive
Rice hosts blood drive

FLORENCE

Dotsy Dias was among the first in line to donate blood Tuesday at a drive hosted by U.S. Rep. Tom Rice in the parking lot of his Florence office.

