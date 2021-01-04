Rice undecided about certifying results of election

Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the 12 Republicans, has called for the formation of a commission to investigate the allegations in those states.

Rice said he had not yet staked out a position on the allegations of election improprieties or a decision to object or not.

"I take it very seriously," he said Monday by phone.

He added that he planned to listen and participate in the debate.

"An awful lot of people are disappointed in the outcome of the presidential election," Rice said. "It's unfortunate that this is being viewed as a solution."

He added that there was very little chance of a commission being formed because the Democratically-controlled House of Representatives would have to vote in favor of doing so.

Rice said Republican efforts were more of a protest vote but added that he was happy that the allegations were shining light on election improprieties and that maybe Congress could work to clean up the country's elections.

Rice is the latest member of the Pee Dee's Congressional delegation to comment on the certification process.