Richard O'Malley disputes bus drivers' claims of not receiving a livable wage

Richland County − the location of the state capital, Columbia − is home to three school districts: Richland One and Two and Lexington-Richland Five. Generally, Richland Two and Lexington-Richland Five cover the city's suburbs and are home to wealthier residents. Richland One in general covers the poorer and more rural areas of the county.

The chart shows that Florence One pays its drivers a higher starting wage ($12.19 per hour) than all of those counties except Horry ($13 per hour with zero years of experience), Greenville ($15.21) and Richland One ($15.22).

Those three districts maintain a higher wage throughout five, 10, 15 and 20 year steps on the chart.

Other than Darlington County, none of the other districts are at the same or higher hourly rate.

Darlington's starting wage is $11.98 per hour, but it has a higher hourly rate at the five, 10, 15, and 20 year steps. However, Florence One pays its drivers for 185 days of work at seven hours per day. Darlington pay its drivers a higher hourly rate but only pays for 180 days of work, so the wages are roughly equal.