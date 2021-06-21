Richard O'Malley receives 'extreme effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus

The newest member of the board, Kimrey Ann Haughn, was elected secretary, also by majority vote. She was also nominated by Pipkins. The other person nominated was Chapman. He was nominated by Caulder.

The board also voted to approve the district use a sliding scale regarding employee health insurance, its 2021-2022 budget, authorizing M.B. Khan to continue have the 8% money maintenance contract for $500,000, and to change the board meetings to July 15 and Aug. 19.

O'Malley also said that the final drawings for the West Florence High School expansion will be sent up on July 15. He added that construction is expected to begin in October and be completed one year later.

He said that an appraisal of the former Wilson High School property is currently ongoing. O'Malley said that the district had posted for architects and risk management.

O'Malley said the district would move in to the McClenaghan building the week of July 12.

Caulder added that a reopening ceremony would be held in September, 100 years after students moved into the school for the first time.

Chapman also gave a report on the athletics committee's work.

