Richard O'Malley receives 'extreme effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus
Richard O'Malley

Florence One Schools Superintendent has received an "extremely effective" evaluation, the highest rating possible, for the recently ended school year and a one-time bonus of $15,000 

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. 

The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Superintendent Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation, the highest rating possible, for the recently ended school year. 

Stewart's motion also included a one-time bonus of $15,000 and extends O'Malley's contract to  June 30, 2024. Beginning next month, the district will make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program. 

Elder Alexis Pipkins spoke after the vote was taken. He said he was not opposed to the motion but did want to encourage O'Malley to encourage diversity and collaboration. 

Also, at the meeting, Stewart was reelected chairman of the board by acclimation. He was nominated by Pipkins. 

"Thank you for that," Stewart said after the vote. "I appreciate that very much." 

Trisha Caulder was reelected board vice chairwoman by majority vote. 

The board votes via tabulated ballot and not a voice vote as the Florence City and County Councils do. 

Caulder was nominated by Bryan Chapman. John Galloway was nominated by Pipkins. 

The newest member of the board, Kimrey Ann Haughn, was elected secretary, also by majority vote. She was also nominated by Pipkins. The other person nominated was Chapman. He was nominated by Caulder. 

The board also voted to approve the district use a sliding scale regarding employee health insurance, its 2021-2022 budget, authorizing M.B. Khan to continue have the 8% money maintenance contract for $500,000, and to change the board meetings to July 15 and Aug. 19.  

O'Malley also said that the final drawings for the West Florence High School expansion will be sent up on July 15. He added that construction is expected to begin in October and be completed one year later. 

He said that an appraisal of the former Wilson High School property is currently ongoing. O'Malley said that the district had posted for architects and risk management. 

O'Malley said the district would move in to the McClenaghan building the week of July 12. 

Caulder added that a reopening ceremony would be held in September, 100 years after students moved into the school for the first time. 

Chapman also gave a report on the athletics committee's work. 

