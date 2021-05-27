Richard O'Malley receives school nurse award on his birthday

“I have witnessed a superintendent who epitomizes the criteria for this award and has been committed to school health and school nursing since my arrival as an employee,” Lewis wrote. “COVID-19 has placed many challenges on school nurses this year. I know firsthand how my job has changed since last year. I have spent countless hours on weekends and after the school day to make sure students, staff and their families are taken care of. I have never once doubted Dr. O’Malley’s commitment to the COVID guidelines set forth by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the CDC. Dr. O’Malley, along with his leadership team, has always made me feel supported and has stood by any decision I have made to make sure my school stays safe. He made sure that the necessary supplies were obtained like infrared scanners for temperature screenings, masks, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers, and so much more. However, the most evident action of his commitment is when he stops by my school on visits. When I see him in the building, I know he isn't going to skip my room. He has always checked on me and asked me how things were going and if there was anything I needed. … Our district has a motto of “Students First” and I genuinely believe that everything he does puts students first.”