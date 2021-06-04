Richard O'Malley to speak to Florence Republicans

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party will get an update on the largest school district in the county Tuesday evening.
Dr. Richard O'Malley, superintendent of Florence One Schools, is scheduled to be the speaker at the monthly meeting of the county Republican Party, which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
O'Malley has served as superintendent for the district since Aug. 3, 2018. He came to the district from New Jersey, where he served as superintendent of Edison Township Public Schools. Prior to coming to Florence One Schools, he had served as a superintendent for a total of 15 years in three different districts.
The meeting is scheduled at the West Florence Fire Station Annex at 3379 Pine Needles Road.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
