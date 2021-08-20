Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: He said virtual learning just does not work.
The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year.
"[In 2020 and 2021], our teachers did an amazing job [with virtual learning] but there's nothing that can replace students in the classroom with a teacher," O'Malley said. "And that's what we need to get back to. They call it learning loss, it's an abyss in the lower grades."
He said some students have lost up to 70% of what they had learned and fewer than 7% of virtual students were passing a grade level.
"I'll say it again: It's nothing against teachers, they did everything they could to make this work with every child in the system," O'Malley said. "Virtual just doesn't work. We just can't do it. It just doesn't work."
O'Malley added that the district was already behind his previous district in terms of technology before the pandemic began and schools were shut down.
"There's no amount of money that's going to instantly fix this," O'Malley said. "It's going to take decades. I've got second-graders who have hardly ever been in a school. They don't know how to hold a pencil. Those are some of things that our teachers are dealing with."
O'Malley also referenced the mental and psychological problems that children have experienced as a result of the pandemic, the government-mandated lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus and then being put back into schools.
He said in 14 days of school – Florence One students returned to the classroom on Aug. 2 – the district had seen 14 suicide attempts.
"That's what our teachers are dealing with," O'Malley said. "So that's why we're trying to stay in school and using every tool that we have to keep our kids in school and to keep them safe."
He said he believed that if the mask mandate gave the district a 1% better chance to keep students in school then he wanted to try to take advantage of it.
O'Malley called returning to all-virtual learning, as recently implemented by the Pickens County school board, a nuclear option with no guarantee of slowing the spread of COVID-19 or its delta variant among students.
He said Pickens went completely virtual on its ninth day of instruction after over 140 students or faculty tested positive. After a week of virtual learning, the number of positive cases has increased to 233.
"When we did virtual last year it worked [to lower the number of positive tests in the district] because everybody was shut down," O'Malley said. "Things were shut down. There was nowhere to go. Now, everything is open."
He added that the district can order a student into quarantine but that's not a guarantee that the student will stay at home.
Later in the meeting, O'Malley used sound problems experienced by the Rev. E.J. McIver, who was attending the meeting virtually, as an example. McIver asked to make a motion to approve the naming of the Wilson gym floor after Pearl Moore and it took three or four attempts from Board Chairman Porter Stewart to get McIver to hear that he could make the motion.
"That's what virtual learning is like," O'Malley said.