Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: He said virtual learning just does not work.

The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year.

"[In 2020 and 2021], our teachers did an amazing job [with virtual learning] but there's nothing that can replace students in the classroom with a teacher," O'Malley said. "And that's what we need to get back to. They call it learning loss, it's an abyss in the lower grades."

He said some students have lost up to 70% of what they had learned and fewer than 7% of virtual students were passing a grade level.

"I'll say it again: It's nothing against teachers, they did everything they could to make this work with every child in the system," O'Malley said. "Virtual just doesn't work. We just can't do it. It just doesn't work."

O'Malley added that the district was already behind his previous district in terms of technology before the pandemic began and schools were shut down.