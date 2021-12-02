Richard Skipper won't seek Senate District 31 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the men who challenged Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. in the 2016 Republican primary won't be running in the Senate District 31 special election.

Former Florence County Republican Party Chairman Richard Skipper said Thursday afternoon that he had several meetings in recent days with people who have encouraged him to run, that he was grateful and humbled to be thought so highly of, but added that now isn't the right time for him to seek the seat.

He added that he was going to continue to work for the betterment of Florence in any way he could.

Skipper was one of two Republicans to challenge Leatherman in the 2016 Republican primary. He received around 41% of the vote and an endorsement from then-Gov. Nikki Haley but Leatherman received over 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election.

