Rick and Susan Goings receive 2022 Champion for Youth Award

FLORENCE, S.C. — Laughs echoed and tears were shared as people gathered in the SiMT building to honor Rick and Susan Goings.

The couple were honored Wednesday night for establishing the Boys and Girls Club in Hemingway and making sure it continues to serve hundreds of children daily.

They received the 2022 Champion for Youth award. Representatives were present from every Boys and Girls Club in the Pee Dee Area.

“We are here to celebrate, to appreciate, to express gratitude and to recognize individuals who have gone above and beyond in their support for the Boys and Girls Club,” Richard Skipper said. He is board chair for the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee. “They have spent years committed to improving the lives of young people. They believe in what we do, they believe in who we serve, and they believe in the results we get.”

The Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area serves over 3,500 children every year. Every ZIP code in Florence County is represented and has a club. The mission statement of the club is to serve those who need it most. Ninety percent of club members do not belong to any other youth organization and 68% of club members live below the poverty level.

Rick and Susan Goings could not be in attendance. They attended virtually through Zoom.

Susan Goings was in quarantine because of an upcoming knee surgery. Rick Goings said the doctor told them that if she were to catch COVID-19, she would have to wait six months to have the procedure done again.

“It took something like that to keep us from being there,” he said.

Rick Goings said he was introduced to the Boys and Girls Club when he was a senior officer at Avon and the grandson of the founding family asked him to help change the club names from the Boys Club to the Boys and Girls Club. The grandson told Rick the project would last six weeks, but the project turned into 30 years.

“The more I got involved,” he said, “the more I loved it and I actually felt deprived that we did not have a Boys and Girls Club where I grew up.”

Susan Goings said she was introduced to the Boys and Girls Clubs when she was a field reporter in Los Angeles. She said she was sent to a club in South Central Los Angeles where she was covering a theft that had happened.

“They had raised money for a field trip for the entire club to go on and someone broke in and stole all of the money,” she said. “I had never been in a club before then.”

She said she had never seen so much joy on kids' faces despite what they were facing and she said the adults left an impression on her because of their apparent love for kids.

“The club of Hemingway came from our experiences,” Susan Goings said. “We knew that we loved the people who lived in that area who worked at the Tupperware manufacturing plant and it was an easy thing to get involved in.”

While Rick Goings served as chairman and CEO of Tupperware Brands in 1998, he and his wife made a dream come true for many Tupperware employees in Hemingway by opening a club for Hemingway youth to go to while their parents worked. The Goingses purchased a 30,000-square- foot facility and funded extensive renovations to get the club up to par and running for children.

The Boys and Girls Club in Hemingway currently provides services for more than 350 youth every year with programs focused on empowering youth to become good citizens, excel academically, and lead healthy and productive lives.

The Goingses have been serving the Pee Dee for over 25 years by supporting the youth in Hemingway. They both expressed thankfulness for the award and said they could measure the change that has occurred because of a Boys and Girls Club being in Hemingway.

Stormy Gillens, the Lake City Boys and Girls Club director, said Rick and Susan Goings’ contribution means a lot to the Pee Dee area.

“It means a lot because people like themselves who give so freely and willingly to our youth put us into a position where we can do nothing but win. Others will follow suit and will give back like Rick and Susan Goings have.”

Rodgerick Singletary, director of the Timmonsville Club, also said it is all about the youth.

“Rick and Susan have been a part of the Boys and Girls Club for so many years and it is great to be a part of such an impactful organization that serves the youth,” Singletary said. “I am very passionate about making our younger generation better and I am glad to be connected to such an organization and with people who share that same goal.”

Justin Newton, director of Florence Boys and Girls Club, said Rick and Susan have been a shining star to the youth and to all of the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“It is a great time to honor people who have been so crucial to the Boys and Girls Clubs in the Pee Dee area,” Newton said. “It is good to give them the spotlight and recognize them for what they have done for the organization and the kids.”