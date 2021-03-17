Risk increases that Pee Dee will get hit by severe weather Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The weather threat for the Pee Dee Thursday has been increased from enhanced to moderate which means that widespread severe storms are expected to blow through Thursday afternoon.

"An unstable atmosphere ahead of a strong cold front will bring the likely potential for severe thunderstorms. Widespread, intense and long-lived severe storms are increasingly likely," according to briefing from the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C. "Widespread, intense and long-lived severe storms are increasingly likely. Primary threats include damaging winds, strong tornadoes and large hail."

"Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also likely, especially with any of the stronger storms," according to the briefing. "The risk area across southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina will be greatest from the early afternoon hours Thursday for the inland areas and through the evening hours Thursday for the coastal areas."

The Pee Dee could see damaging wind gusts of at least 60 miles an hour, large hail and strong tornadoes.

For Florence the greatest threat falls between 11 a.m.-4 p.m., for Marion and points east 1-6 p.m.