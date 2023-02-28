COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will hold the grand opening of its new 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animal care facility Thursday.

The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center will contain new land-to-sea habitats, a desert biome, jellyfish wall, conservation labs and more.

The opening of the new center is a major step in the zoo’s Bridge to the Wild plan, which looks to create meaningful connections, inspire action and ultimately make a lasting impact on conservation, not only in South Carolina, but across the globe.

The Bridge to the Wild plan will eventually add a primate forest with an observation deck to the banks of the lower Saluda River, a nature preserve that will host native and endangered species like American black bears, bald eagles and red wolves and an enhanced tram system to offer scenic views of the Saluda River and nearby skyline.

The zoo says the plan, once completed, will boost its economic impact in the Midlands to more than $175 million annually.