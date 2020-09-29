Rivers Plumbing and Electric bringing jobs to Mullins

"We're so excited and honored to be bringing this piece of Mullins' history back to life,” Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. President Scott Rivers said. “Our hope is to be a valuable member of this community and to continue to be a positive source of growth in the Carolinas."

The facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to see that Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. is establishing operations in Mullins and will occupy the former American Lightbulb building,” Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said. “We have had the opportunity to work with Rivers in the past, and we look forward to continuing the relationship and congratulate them on this new endeavor."

Gov. Henry McMaster said it’s exciting to see another South Carolina business succeed and build on its presence.

“We celebrate Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc.'s decision to establish operations in Marion County and create 150 new jobs,” he said.

A $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Marion County to assist with the project.