Rivers Plumbing and Electric bringing jobs to Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. -- Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc., an engineering and design, prefabrication, construction and post-construction firm, announced plans to establish operations in Mullins Tuesday. The company announced a more than $9.1 million investment projected to create 150 new jobs.
Founded in 1943, Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. provides professional plumbing, electric, HVAC, piping, medical gas installation and other services throughout South Carolina and surrounding areas. The company serves several industries, including industrial facilities, commercial buildings, hospitals, schools and more.
“So happy to announce that the Belk Building on S. Main Street has been purchased by Rivers Plumbing and Electric and they will begin renovating soon,” Mullins Mayor William “Bo” McMillan said. “I have been told that there will be training classrooms and maybe some retail spaces in the plans.”
McMillan called it good news for downtown Mullins.
Marion County Economic Development Director Julie Norman said it was another win for Marion County.
“This is the fourth economic development announcement this month,” she said.
Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc.'s new facility on 122 East Laurel St. will be the company's fourth South Carolina location. The Marion County operations will manufacture, store and distribute prefabricated assemblies for construction.
"We're so excited and honored to be bringing this piece of Mullins' history back to life,” Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. President Scott Rivers said. “Our hope is to be a valuable member of this community and to continue to be a positive source of growth in the Carolinas."
The facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2021.
"We are pleased to see that Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. is establishing operations in Mullins and will occupy the former American Lightbulb building,” Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said. “We have had the opportunity to work with Rivers in the past, and we look forward to continuing the relationship and congratulate them on this new endeavor."
Gov. Henry McMaster said it’s exciting to see another South Carolina business succeed and build on its presence.
“We celebrate Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc.'s decision to establish operations in Marion County and create 150 new jobs,” he said.
A $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Marion County to assist with the project.
"It truly is a reason to celebrate when a company decides to invest in one of our rural counties,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “We're thrilled to welcome Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. to the Marion County community, and we look forward to watching this company continue to grow and thrive."
Individuals interested in joining the Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. team should visit https://riversplumbingandelectric.com/contact/careers/.
