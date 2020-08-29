Robbers hit Darlington convenience store Saturday morning

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington convenience store was robbed early Saturday morning.
The 3:15 a.m. incident happened at Cruisers at 1501 South Main Street when two black men walked in, robbed the store and left in a gray sedan, said Capt. Kim Nelson with the Darlington Police Department.
No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.
Darlington Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact central dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.
