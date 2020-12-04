Robby Hill seeking Florence City Council seat (copy)

FLORENCE, S.C. — A second former Florence City Councilman is seeking the Republican nomination in the city council District 3 special election.

Robby Hill, who served in an at-large seat on the council from 2012 to 2016, announced his campaign for the nomination Friday afternoon at Lula's Coffee House.

District 3 is a single-member city council district that had been represented by Mayor Pro-Tem Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II since 2006. Brand was elected to County Council District 8 in a special election held on Nov. 3.

Hill said that in 2012 he went to the voters and asked for the opportunity to serve on the city council.

"I was honored when you elected me," Hill said. "I'm Robby Hill and today, I come before you again humbly and ask for your support as I begin my campaign for Florence City Council District 3."

He said that on the council he worked to pursue an aggressive annexation policy that allowed the city growth geographically and monetarily. Hill added that he had helped bring in over $500,000 in grants to help entrepreneurs redevelop the city's downtown. He said he had also pushed to modify the city's procurement code to allow local businesses to compete with bigger companies outside the area.