Robby Hill seeking Florence City Council seat (copy)

FLORENCE, S.C. — A second former Florence City Councilman is seeking the Republican nomination in the city council District 3 special election.
Robby Hill, who served in an at-large seat on the council from 2012 to 2016, announced his campaign for the nomination Friday afternoon at Lula's Coffee House.
District 3 is a single-member city council district that had been represented by Mayor Pro-Tem Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II since 2006. Brand was elected to County Council District 8 in a special election held on Nov. 3.
Hill said that in 2012 he went to the voters and asked for the opportunity to serve on the city council.
"I was honored when you elected me," Hill said. "I'm Robby Hill and today, I come before you again humbly and ask for your support as I begin my campaign for Florence City Council District 3."
He said that on the council he worked to pursue an aggressive annexation policy that allowed the city growth geographically and monetarily. Hill added that he had helped bring in over $500,000 in grants to help entrepreneurs redevelop the city's downtown. He said he had also pushed to modify the city's procurement code to allow local businesses to compete with bigger companies outside the area.
Hill founded HillSouth, an information technology company, when he was 17 years old.
"In the 20 years since that day, I've made payroll and I've managed a growing small business within our city limits," Hill said.
Hill has also served as the treasurer of the Florence County Republican Party.
"As a lifelong Republican, I was honored to have been selected to serve our local party as its treasurer," Hill said. "Standing behind our Republican candidates these last 20 years has inspired me to pursue public office."
Hill also currently serves on the city's planning commission, a role he would have to vacate if he were elected to the District 3 seat.
Hill also made an appearance to announce his campaign on a local political radio show earlier Friday morning.
He joins fellow former at-large city Councilman Glynn Willis, former mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock, and former at-large city council candidate John Sweeney in the race for the nomination.
Hill held the at-large seat that Willis ran for and won as a Democrat in 2016. Willis sought reelection to that seat in the Democratic primary in 2020 but lost to eventual seat winners Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall.
Sweeney, who lives on the same block of Park Avenue as Hill, ran for the same at-large seat but lost to Barnes and McCall in the general election.
The primary is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021 with any needed runoffs two weeks later. The general election is scheduled for March 30.
