Robinson nuclear siren activation under investigation

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy continues to investigate the sounding of emergency sirens on Feb. 9 around its Robinson nuclear facility near Hartsville.
The power company continues to work with state and local emergency management officials to determine why the sirens began to sound at approximately 8 a.m. on Feb. 9 when there was no emergency at the plant or a quarterly test of the sirens being conducted.
There are sirens surrounding the plant to alert residents living nearby of emergencies at the facility located along Lake Robinson.
When residents move into Hartsville, they're given a large pamphlet by the power company of what to do should an emergency occur. This pamphlet is then provided to residents each year.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
