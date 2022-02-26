Roger Kirby announces South Carolina House District 101 campaign

LAKE CITY, S.C. — State Rep. Roger Kirby will be seeking another seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Kirby held a campaign kickoff event Saturday morning at the Ronald McNair Memorial to announce his campaign for the Democratic nomination in House District 101.

"I believe in this campaign, the one message I will continue to bring is unity," Kirby said. "Unity is important. Unity is the reason things can get done. Unity is the reason that government can actually work for the people."

Kirby pledged to go into District 101 with the same determination to create teams of unity to carry forward progress.

Kirby has served in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2015 representing District 61.

However, District 61 — unless a lawsuit challenging South Carolina's House district maps is successful in overturning the maps — will move to Horry County in the redistricting cycle. The move puts Kirby in District 101 where he will likely face incumbent Cezar McKnight in the Democratic primary.