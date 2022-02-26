Roger Kirby announces South Carolina House District 101 campaign

LAKE CITY, S.C. — State Rep. Roger Kirby will be seeking another seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.
Kirby held a campaign kickoff event Saturday morning at the Ronald McNair Memorial to announce his campaign for the Democratic nomination in House District 101.
"I believe in this campaign, the one message I will continue to bring is unity," Kirby said. "Unity is important. Unity is the reason things can get done. Unity is the reason that government can actually work for the people."
Kirby pledged to go into District 101 with the same determination to create teams of unity to carry forward progress.
Kirby has served in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2015 representing District 61.
However, District 61 — unless a lawsuit challenging South Carolina's House district maps is successful in overturning the maps — will move to Horry County in the redistricting cycle. The move puts Kirby in District 101 where he will likely face incumbent Cezar McKnight in the Democratic primary.
Kirby currently serves as treasurer of the House Democratic Caucus. He has also won several awards including legislator of the year from the South Carolina Soil Water Conservation Districts and Quality Deer Management and a business advocate of the year award from the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce in 2019 and 2020.
He is a real estate appraiser and broker based in Lake City and a 1982 graduate of Furman University. Kirby also serves as the director of music at Lake City First Baptist Church.
Kirby is married. According to his legislature web page, he and his wife, Pam, have three children.
At the kickoff event, speakers included Florence County Councilman Jason Springs, Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr., Florence Three Chairwoman Barbara Bryant and former Florence County Council candidate Amiri Hooker.