Roger Kirby: Florence County broadband project brings growth opportunities

He thanked Spectrum and the Florence County Council and administration for bringing broadband to the whole county.

Jordan said Kirby should also be thanked for the project. He said Kirby put his shoulder into the issue. He thanked him on behalf of the legislative delegation.

Jordan, chairman of the South Carolina House Redistricting Committee, provided an update of the process. He said that process was continuing and contained a lot of moving parts yet to be determined.

"I somehow got to be chairman and I thought about how do you explain being chairman of redistricting," Jordan said. "And I remember a story that Jay Lucas, one of our political mentors, used to tell [from] when he first became speaker of the house."

He said that Lucas got a call from an older woman that he had known for years. Jordan said the woman told Lucas that her trash had not been picked up for a few days and ended the call.

Jordan said Lucas called the woman back and tried to explain that as speaker of the house he was not responsible for her garbage.

"She said, 'Jay I didn't think you could help me but I thought I would start at the bottom and work my way up,' " Jordan said. "And so that's what running redistricting is in the South Carolina House."