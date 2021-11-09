Roger Kirby: Florence County broadband project brings growth opportunities

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County could soon be growing, thanks to a countywide broadband project.
State Reps. Roger Kirby and Jay Jordan and Florence City Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes spoke at the 8th annual Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast held Tuesday morning at the Florence Center.
Kirby spoke about the changes and opportunities made available because of the COVID-19 pandemic including the county's efforts to make broadband available to the whole county.
"We can't go forward looking but I do think it's important to take an opportunity to think about issues that this pandemic has raised for each of us in our business lives and in our personal lives," Kirby said. He said he remembered early on in the pandemic when there were reports of shortages of personal protective equipment. "I remember when our schools did not know how to proceed with instruction. One of things that that period taught us is that we have to become more dependent and interdependent locally."
He said that the community now realizes that it's important to have local businesses and manufacturers lest the community once again be forced to rely upon a global supply chain that has been severely disrupted by the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns.
And he added that it was glaring that the county's dark broadband holes needed light and connections to the internet.
He thanked Spectrum and the Florence County Council and administration for bringing broadband to the whole county.
Jordan said Kirby should also be thanked for the project. He said Kirby put his shoulder into the issue. He thanked him on behalf of the legislative delegation.
Jordan, chairman of the South Carolina House Redistricting Committee, provided an update of the process. He said that process was continuing and contained a lot of moving parts yet to be determined.
"I somehow got to be chairman and I thought about how do you explain being chairman of redistricting," Jordan said. "And I remember a story that Jay Lucas, one of our political mentors, used to tell [from] when he first became speaker of the house."
He said that Lucas got a call from an older woman that he had known for years. Jordan said the woman told Lucas that her trash had not been picked up for a few days and ended the call.
Jordan said Lucas called the woman back and tried to explain that as speaker of the house he was not responsible for her garbage.
"She said, 'Jay I didn't think you could help me but I thought I would start at the bottom and work my way up,' " Jordan said. "And so that's what running redistricting is in the South Carolina House."
Barnes spoke about the formation of three new city council committees. She provided an overview of the formation of the city's Business Development, Community Redevelopment and Marketing/Public Relations Committees.
She said the committees were derived from a city council retreat held earlier this year.
Barnes said the business committee would be focused on creating new growth in the city. She added that the committee is chaired by Mayor Pro Tempore George Bailey and it includes her and William Schofield.
She said the marketing and public relations committee was focused on getting the city named an All America city again and encouraging residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Barnes said the committee is chaired by Chaquez McCall with Jebaily and Bryan Braddock as members.
Barnes chairs the community development committee.
She said its mission is to lead the way in redevelopment and giving greater attention to blighted areas. Barnes added the committee is working to establish a city non-profit geared to community development. The other members of the committee are Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and McCall.