Roger Kirby narrowly wins District 101 House of Representatives race (copy)

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Roger Kirby narrowly beat Cezar McKnight in Tuesday’s House of Representatives District 101 runoff election.

Unofficial results had Kirby winning with 2,463 votes, or 50.37 percent, and McKnight had 2,427 votes, or 49.63 percent.

Kirby said it was a little nerve-wracking as the lead kept switching all night long. He watched the results from the Green Frog Social House in downtown Lake City.

“It was a nail biter for sure going back and forth all night,” he said. “We were real excited when we got the final number.”

According to Chris Whitmire, the public information officer for the South Carolina Election Commission, a recount was necessary because the unofficial results showed the difference between the two candidates as being less than one percent.

The State Elections Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Friday to certify the statewide results including House of Representative District 101 race. If the results are still less than one percent, the Election Commission will tentatively plan to order a recount to begin at 3:15 p.m. Friday

This recount will be conducted by the county boards in Florence, Berkeley and Williamsburg. When they are done recounting the ballots, their boards will certify the votes in their counties and transmit the results to the State Elections Board.

The board will reconvene to certify the results of the recount sometime Friday.

Kirby said he spread his message of unity and moving forward, and it resonated well with the people.

“I am so appreciative of all the hard work that went into this win,” Kirby said.

He said this new district is very large geographically, and he wants to begin right away meeting with the leaders of Williamsburg, Berkeley and Florence counties where he will represent the people of District 101.

“I want to find out what their visions and goals are,” he said. “I hope to start on that in the next couple of weeks.”

“I want thank the people for their support and look forward to moving House District 101 forward together,” he said.

