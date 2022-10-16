Ronald McNair 5k inspires community to reach the stars through running

LAKE CITY — Over 100 people gathered bright and early Saturday at the Dr. Ronald McNair Life History Center and Memorial Park to participate in the 17th annual Ronald E. McNair 5K.

Clyde Bess has been organizing the event since 2005 and is a part of the original crew who got the 5K up and running. Reggie Thomas is the brainchild, but Bess is the one working to keep the legacy alive.

“Reggie had the idea and solicited help from people in Lake City and I was one of the ones he solicited,” Bess said. “I am the last of the original group that is still involved. Reggie lives out of state, and I do my best to keep it going.”

Bess said the 5K is significant for the multiple ways it affects the community. He said it allows the community to reflect on the legacy of McNair, keeps the community pushing toward his values by promoting physical health, which McNair was passionate about, balances mental health, and increases strength.

Ronald E. McNair was a native of Lake City who was a NASA astronaut and physicist who died in the space shuttle Challenger catastrophe in 1986. The 5K is held near his birthday, Oct. 15, 1950, every year.

There are adult and children’s races. Bess said it is important that a community stays active and encourages children to participate in practices as such. Events at the race included a 5K run/walk, one-mile fun walk, a half-mile kids run and a health fair in the Ronald E. McNair Life History Center.

“The socialization part for our kids is really good,” Bess said. “It offers the kids something different in an organized fashion. We go out of our way to recognize the kids. We have more trophies than most 5Ks because we want to recognize those who participate and target the young people to keep participating.”

Bess said the 5K is one that will hopefully keep going and growing. He said sponsorship is what helps the event, and he expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the 5K. He said 5Ks like Ronald E. McNair 5K makes Lake City a better place to live, grow, and raise a family.

Eric McNair, brother of Ronald McNair, said the 5K is a great thing.

“A lot of people come out and participate,” McNair said. “It also means that the community is not forgetting him.”

McNair said his fondest memory of his brother is his quality of valuing everyone he encountered.

“Whenever something went wrong, he would ask me,” McNair said. “He would value my opinion. He was this genius type of guy asking me my opinion of things and that is something to value.”

Cheryl McNair, Ronald McNair’s widow, said it is wonderful that the 5K continues to affect the community and it is what McNair would have wanted.

“It’s great that his legacy of health and caring for people continues,” she said. “He is still encouraging and inspiring students to this day to do well and be successful. He would be very happy to know that his life gave inspiration to that.”

Cheryl McNair said she and her late husband had plans to come back to South Carolina and work at the University of South Carolina while she would be a teacher. She said inspiring the youth is what he was all about, and it feels good to know that he is still doing that.

Daniel Cox, who participated in the 5K, said he has been running in the 5K ever since the sixth grade. He said he and his father would always run in various 5Ks in Lake City.

“I keep coming back to this 5K because of Ronald McNair,” Cox said. “I have learned so much about him in school and it makes me want to be a part of this.”

Cox wants to be an electrician when he grows up and has plans to take over his father’s business, Neil’s Lawn Service.

Winners of the event are:

Cole Brown 5:08

Cooper Brown 5:19

Kylea Simpkins, 6:37, 1st place female

Landen Rankin 6:58

Khloe’ Gaskins, 7:22, 2nd place female

Hannah Simmons, 8:46, 3rd place female