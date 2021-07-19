Ronnie Sabb one of three Democrats serving on SC Senate redistricting subcommittee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Pee Dee will be represented on the South Carolina Senate's redistricting subcommittee.

Luke Rankin, the chairman of the subcommittee, announced that Ronnie Sabb, Chip Campson III, Dick Harpootlian, Margie Bright Matthews, Scott Talley and Tom Young Jr. are the members of the committee.

The Senate district that Sabb represents includes a portion of southern Florence County, all of Williamsburg County, the western two-thirds of Georgetown County and northern Berkeley County.

“The members of our bipartisan subcommittee represent a wide range of different experiences and perspectives. I look forward to our working together on a redistricting process that is fair and equitable to all South Carolinians," Rankin said in a news release.

The committee is split four to three in favor of the Republicans. Rankin, Campson, Talley and Young are Republicans. Sabb, Harpootlian and Bright Matthews are Democrats.

The subcommittee will hold an organizational meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Gressette Building at the Statehouse in Columbia. A schedule of the public hearings with the dates, locations, and times will be announced in the near future.