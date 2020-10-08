Ronnie Sabb, Phillip Lowe, Jay Jordan endorsed by SC Chamber of Commerce

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three incumbents representing the Pee Dee in the South Carolina General Assembly have received the endorsement of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber's political action committee announced Thursday morning that it was endorsing 34 members of the General Assembly facing challenges in the Nov. 3 general election. Those members include state Sen. Ronnie Sabb and state Reps. Phillip Lowe and Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr.

“The business community is proud to announce support for these candidates,” Chamber President and CEO Ted Pitts said. “They are committed to creating a more competitive tax code, developing a workforce for the future, and getting our small businesses back to work. As the state begins ramping back up and reopening the economy, it’s more important than ever to have the right folks in Columbia working to put our state back on top.”

Sabb is a Democrat representing Senate District 32, which includes a portion of southern Florence County including Lake City and all of Williamsburg County. His district also includes portions of Georgetown and Berkeley Counties.

He faces Republican David Ellison.