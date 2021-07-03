Roosevelt Wallace served his country during the Vietnam War

FLORENCE, S.C. – When he landed in Vietnam in the summer of 1968, Roosevelt Wallace said, the air changed. The aroma in the air could only be described as raunchy, he said.
“There is nothing to relate to it,” Wallace said.
It didn’t help that the weather was hot and humid, temperatures rising to 110 to 115 degrees at times.
“It was very difficult to adapt,” Wallace said.
He said there was never a quiet moment. You could always hear gunfire, nearby or in the distance.
And the enemy was undistinguishable from the allies, he said.
“You didn’t know who was who,” Wallace said. “A lot of women were Viet Cong. A lot of women got killed in firefights.”
Wallace was a rifleman with the 25th Infantry in the United States Army. He said their job was to go out and set up an ambush, about seven or eight of them together. They would be out all night. Roving patrols would move all night from one location to another. He said they would move around with about 60 or more pounds of gear strapped to them.
The first couple of nights out, Wallace said, they didn’t encounter any fighting.
Wallace arrived in Vietnam in June, and in August, his group was setting up an ambush when they got ambushed.
Wallace was wounded by a shot in the neck.
“I didn’t realize I was shot until my hand wouldn’t work,” he said. “I could hear, but I couldn’t talk.”
Wallace said he was more than frightened. He described the situation as a catastrophe. He said so many things run through your mind pretty fast – fear, anxiety and wondering whether others are hurt or killed.
“You got hit, but you don’t know who got killed,” Wallace said.
He said they were not able to get out and back to their base that night. Getting captured was never a fear, he said. Wallace said they were trained what to say if they were captured – name, rank and serial number.
“We never had anyone captured in our unit,” he said.
Wallace said one thing was for sure: They never left a body behind.
Wallace was sent to Japan to recover. He went back to Vietnam in October 1968 to the 25th Infantry, First Battalion, 5th MECH and was promoted to staff sergeant. He was assigned to a reconnaissance squad. He said a team of three or four people was sent out with a map and a compass to watch for activity from the enemy and report back.
“Our job was not to fight but to report,” he said. “That can be scary.”
He said once they gathered the information and radioed in, a helicopter would pick them up. Wallace said they would send up a can of yellow smoke to give the helicopter driver their location. He said trouble came when the helicopter operator would radio back that there were two yellow smokes. One would be theirs and the other the enemy. Wallace said if the helicopter landed at the wrong location, that meant both of you weren’t going to make it back.
Wallace recalled some pleasant experiences associated with his service in Vietnam. He said a three-day pass to Saigon, the beach or Hawaii would be enjoyable. He said there were nice houses that you could rent that were air conditioned.
After about a year, Wallace returned to the United States and was sent to Fort Jackson to train as a drill sergeant.
Wallace served in the military for three years from June 12, 1967, to June 1970.
He earned two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars Combat Vs for his service in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Other honors included the Army Commendation Medal and Combat Infantry Badge.
“I grew up on a farm near Society Hill,” he said. “I saw it as the only way off the farm.”
A graduate of Rosenwald High School in Society Hill, Wallace said, “I wasn’t offered the opportunity to go to college. This was my ticket off the farm.”
Wallace was 20 years old when he reported to basic training at Fort Gordon in Georgia. He did his advance training at Fort Jackson, went to infantry school at Fort Benning, Georgia, and back to Fort Jackson before leaving for Vietnam. Wallace said he went over to Vietnam as replacement for people already there.
He said coming back home was an adjustment for so many soldiers of the Vietnam War era. Now Wallace spends time volunteering to help veterans. Some of them are veterans who never could find their way back to a normal life after service in Vietnam. Some are homeless; some have mental and other health problems.
Through the Veterans Resource Center in Florence, a nonprofit organization housed in the Lighthouse Ministries building, Wallace volunteers alongside C.B. Anderson, another veteran. The Resource Center is a one-stop referral service for veterans.
Wallace said he or Anderson is always available to help veterans find answers and solutions to a wide range of issues for veterans from legal services to medical issues, financial assistance, employment and housing issues, and more. They help veterans get in touch with other agencies and give them information about resources that they may not be aware of that they’re eligible for.
Wallace also works with The Frank Dunlap Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides military uniforms to dying veterans or to the families of deceased veterans if they knew their love one wanted to be buried in a uniform and didn’t have one.
Wallace said they help veterans receive a decent burial. He said they don’t want to offend anyone, but if there is a way they can help, they will.
He said he had made up his mind before he went to service not to marry. He said he had no expectations that the girlfriend he left behind would be waiting for him when he returned.
About a year after coming home, he married his first wife, his brother-in-law’s sister.
Wallace has one daughter, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Wallace worked with Perfection Gear for about 10 years.
After 16 years with Dixie Cup, Wallace retired. In addition to volunteering his help to veterans, Wallace has a new-found hobby of about three years of woodworking. He and several friends get together and make items out of wood, such as jewelry boxes.
He and his wife, Arlene, have been married about eight years.