Roosevelt Wallace served his country during the Vietnam War

FLORENCE, S.C. – When he landed in Vietnam in the summer of 1968, Roosevelt Wallace said, the air changed. The aroma in the air could only be described as raunchy, he said.

“There is nothing to relate to it,” Wallace said.

It didn’t help that the weather was hot and humid, temperatures rising to 110 to 115 degrees at times.

“It was very difficult to adapt,” Wallace said.

He said there was never a quiet moment. You could always hear gunfire, nearby or in the distance.

And the enemy was undistinguishable from the allies, he said.

“You didn’t know who was who,” Wallace said. “A lot of women were Viet Cong. A lot of women got killed in firefights.”

Wallace was a rifleman with the 25th Infantry in the United States Army. He said their job was to go out and set up an ambush, about seven or eight of them together. They would be out all night. Roving patrols would move all night from one location to another. He said they would move around with about 60 or more pounds of gear strapped to them.

The first couple of nights out, Wallace said, they didn’t encounter any fighting.