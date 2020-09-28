Rotarians get COVID-19 and flu lessons

Leisy then showed a copy of a graph on the website of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that showed the number of new cases per day from March to September.

She later indicated that there were some concerns about the reliability of the tests for COVID-19 in the beginning of the pandemic, but now, the reliability of those results is in the "upper 90s."

The number of cases appeared to peak in mid-July.

Leisy credited the decline to the implementation of mask policies in several municipalities in the state.

A similar report from the department of health and environmental control also makes this assertion.

Neither Leisy or the department have provided any data publicly that justifies this conclusion.

A new concern, Leisy continued, is that the virus might begin spreading more quickly as the weather turns colder just as flu season begins.

She then provided background information on the flu.