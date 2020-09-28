Rotarians get COVID-19 and flu lessons

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Rotary Club got an opportunity to learn more about COVID-19 and the flu Monday afternoon.
Dr. Heather B. Leisy, director of preventative medicine at HopeHealth, spoke about the intersection of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic at the club's weekly meeting.
She used a 14-slide PowerPoint presentation during her speech.
The first slide provided background information on COVID-19. It says that the virus was first identified in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Later, Leisy indicated that she did not believe the virus had been genetically engineered in a Chinese lab. Instead, she said she thought the virus came from an animal that came into contact with a person during the practice of traditional Chinese medicine.
She then said that the United States declared a public health emergency over the virus in March.
"We know that coronavirus can be spread up to 48 hours prior to symptom onset and up to 10 days or more after symptoms," Leisy said. "Most of the virus shedding occurs before you have the symptoms, up to 48 hours prior."
After exposure, it can be up to 14 days afterward before an exposed person develops symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, coughing, muscle aches, upset stomachs and nasal congestions.
Leisy then showed a copy of a graph on the website of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that showed the number of new cases per day from March to September.
She later indicated that there were some concerns about the reliability of the tests for COVID-19 in the beginning of the pandemic, but now, the reliability of those results is in the "upper 90s."
The number of cases appeared to peak in mid-July.
Leisy credited the decline to the implementation of mask policies in several municipalities in the state.
A similar report from the department of health and environmental control also makes this assertion.
Neither Leisy or the department have provided any data publicly that justifies this conclusion.
A new concern, Leisy continued, is that the virus might begin spreading more quickly as the weather turns colder just as flu season begins.
She then provided background information on the flu.
Like COVID-19, Leisy said, this virus is spread via person-to-person contact, and it can be spread between two days prior to seven days after symptoms onset. However, she added that the most likely time of transmission for the flu is after symptom onset.
She added that the symptoms are also similar for both.
The next slide showed the peaks of flu season in South Carolina. This mostly occurs in February.
Her next slide showed the peaks of the previous five flu seasons in the state.
The next slide showed the 2017-18 and 2018-19 flu seasons compared to the impact of COVID-19.
In 2017-18, there were 45 million cases of the flu and 61,000 deaths and in 2018-19, there were 35 million cases and 34,000 deaths. COVID-19, by comparison, she said had 6.9 million cases but 202,000 deaths.
"You can see here with the lower number of cases there's much higher number of deaths relative," Leisy said.
The mortality rate of COVID-19, Leisy said, has been the subject of discussions among experts.
"From our best estimates, the flu is about 0.1% mortality versus coronavirus at about 1%," she said. "That's 10 times stronger or more deadly."
Leisy also mentioned that deaths classified as COVID-19 usually involve "co-morbidities" in which multiple conditions are simultaneously impacting a patient and listed as causes of death.
The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates that 6% of COVID-19 deaths included just COVID-19 on the death certificate.
Leisy also added that the measures enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including masks and government-mandated shutdowns, also helped to stop the spread of the flu.
The chart she provided indicates that the decline in the number of flu cases began prior to the enactment of the COVID-19 preventative measures. The case numbers do appear to accelerate downward more quickly, however.
Also, the chart indicated that in each of the past five flu seasons, declines of flu cases began in mid-March, just as the weather begins to warm.
Leisy also said she is concerned about the possibility of people being infected by both the flu and COVID-19. She said mortality rates were higher in those cases.
