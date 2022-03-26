Rotarians 'Happy Feet' program gets kids shoes for the summer

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 50 children ended Saturday morning a bit better than they started Saturday morning — at least as far as their feet were concerned.

The Florence Breakfast Rotary Club and Rack Room Shoes teamed up for Happy Feet — the club's annual outing to help give back to the community.

Rack Room opens early and staffs up for the program.

The students were paired up with Rotarians and some of their family members who saw to it the children had their feet measured before they selected — sometimes with a bit of guidance — shoes for the summer.

"We took 55 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Florence and Hemingway and we bought a pair or two pair of shoes, depending on what they wanted to get," said Johnny Rishmawi, club president.

"As you can imagine, most of these kids are between the ages of 7-12 so they're changing shoes every six months to nine months," Rishmawi said. "This is a way to help parents who re buying for those kids hopefully skip that six months to nine month period."

"A lot of the kids wanted to get Crocs for the summer. Most of them would get a Croc and a shoe or a sandal and a shoe," he said.

"Rack Room Shoes is a great partner. We've been doing this program for many years," Rishmawi said. "This is our special project every year."