Rotarians learn about High Hill Creek Park's trails

FLORENCE – High Hill Creek Park is a place for people who enjoy mountain biking, running and walking on trails and is located at the end of Prosperity Way near Otis Elevator.

Residents of all ages use biking trails as a way to relieve stress, meet people and promote a healthy lifestyle, said Michael Sparkman, guest speaker at Monday’s Florence Rotary Club meeting at Victors.

Sparkman is a member of Atomic Mountain Bikers. He said the running, walking and mountain biking trail is a fun 1.5 to 4-mile trail, depending on the trail option taken.

He said Atomic Mountain Bikers of Florence is a local organization of mountain biking enthusiasts who worked on the joint venture with the city of Florence and the Midlands Chapter of Southern Off-road Biking Association to develop and plan the facility.

The association is a nonprofit mountain biking organization that serves the Pee Dee and Midlands for trail preservation, he said.

The trail has varying climbing elevations, a creek and some lowlands. It is a beginner to intermediate level trail, which features difference levels of difficulties.

Sparkman said they are raising funds to expand the park and add more trails.

“We want to be a destination,” he said.

Unless they have trails long enough to entice mountain bikers to the area they won’t be able to accomplish their goal.

He said their goal is to raise $15,000, which will be matched funds. He said they are looking for individuals and businesses to make contributions.

Sparkman said they want to provide affordable exercise and outdoor activities for the whole family.

There is a youth mountain bike program called Magic City Rollers, a cycling league for sixth- to 12th-grade boys and girls, Sparkman said. Last year they had 18 members and now they have 30 signed up for the next season.

He said dogs on leashes are welcome at the park.

Area Director Charles Saverance shared information about the March 11-13 District Conference with the club. He presented the club with candles that were lit in memory of four former club members.

Members of Rotary Clubs who served in the military also were recognized. Saverance recognized those members at Monday’s meeting.

The Florence club received first place honors at the District 7770 conference for their display of the Rotary Beauty Trail in the 2021-2022 House of Friendship display competition. The display was spearheaded by Tommy Taylor and Rick Favaloro. Favaloro presented the award to Ashley Christenbury, club president.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.