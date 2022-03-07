Rotarians learn more about Ukraine-Russia situation

FLORENCE – Lauren Perez, assistant professor of political sciences at Francis Marion University, where she teaches classes in European and legislative politics, spoke to the Florence Rotary Club about the situation with Ukraine and Russia.

Perez gave a brief history of the relationship between the two countries, showed maps of Russian-held areas and troop movement in Ukraine today, NATO’s role, the potential impact on the world economy -– the price of wheat likely to go as has gas and oil.

Perez showed how Russia and Ukraine got to where they are today and the takeaways so far. She said this is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people. The outcome will not be good for them. So many of them have already become refugees and others have been killed.

She discussed the energy threats, saying Russia has taken over nuclear plants that supply Ukrainians with energy. She said there is concern their energy will be cut off.

Perez also said the Russian people are being arrested for protesting the invasion or even calling it an invasion.

She discussed what a new world order might look like with Europe, Russia and China.