Rotarians learn more about Ukraine-Russia situation

FLORENCE – Lauren Perez, assistant professor of political sciences at Francis Marion University, where she teaches classes in European and legislative politics, spoke to the Florence Rotary Club about the situation with Ukraine and Russia.
Perez gave a brief history of the relationship between the two countries, showed maps of Russian-held areas and troop movement in Ukraine today, NATO’s role, the potential impact on the world economy -– the price of wheat likely to go as has gas and oil.
Perez showed how Russia and Ukraine got to where they are today and the takeaways so far. She said this is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people. The outcome will not be good for them. So many of them have already become refugees and others have been killed.
She discussed the energy threats, saying Russia has taken over nuclear plants that supply Ukrainians with energy. She said there is concern their energy will be cut off.
Perez also said the Russian people are being arrested for protesting the invasion or even calling it an invasion.
She discussed what a new world order might look like with Europe, Russia and China.
In other Rotary news, Tommy Taylor said, “The Florence Rotary Club realizes spring is already here so the Florence Rotary Beauty Trail opens Sunday.”
The garden was started in the early 1940s to showcase spring flora in some of the older Florence neighborhoods. It is a 10-mile, narrated beauty trail, maintained by the Florence Rotary Club.
Beauty Trail maps are available the Florence Visitors’ Center, Florence Library and Taylor Garden Center. Rotarians recently had a workday on the trail pruning Carolina jasmine that was taking over some of the trail signs, Taylor said.
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early, Rick Favaloro wore green and played an Irish tune on his harmonica.
The club’s oyster roast fundraiser is March 17, and there will not be a meeting that Monday.