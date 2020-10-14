Rotarians paint their thumbs green and pinkies purple

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Rotary Club members and friends gathered Tuesday for a Florence Beauty Trail maintenance night, attaching missing signage, installing new signs, pruning the jessamine around the posts and attaching numbers to follow the trail.

Florence Beauty Trail will be open for the holidays this year, Nov. 1 through Jan 1. This is the first year to have two openings, in the spring and the fall.

The fall promotion of the Beauty Trail will feature fall colors and holiday decorations.

On the trail, most signs have yellow jessamine, the state flower, planted at the base.

Rotarians volunteer each season to prune the vines and repair the signs.

There is a podcast for a driving tour of the Florence Rotary Beauty Trail: rotarybeautytrail.podbean.com. CDs of the driving tour are also available at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Florence County Library and Taylor Garden Shop.

Workers painted their thumbs green and pinkies purple.

The green thumbs are for keeping up the Florence Rotary Beauty Trail.