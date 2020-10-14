Rotarians paint their thumbs green and pinkies purple

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Rotary Club members and friends gathered Tuesday for a Florence Beauty Trail maintenance night, attaching missing signage, installing new signs, pruning the jessamine around the posts and attaching numbers to follow the trail.
Florence Beauty Trail will be open for the holidays this year, Nov. 1 through Jan 1. This is the first year to have two openings, in the spring and the fall.
The fall promotion of the Beauty Trail will feature fall colors and holiday decorations.
On the trail, most signs have yellow jessamine, the state flower, planted at the base.
Rotarians volunteer each season to prune the vines and repair the signs.
There is a podcast for a driving tour of the Florence Rotary Beauty Trail: rotarybeautytrail.podbean.com. CDs of the driving tour are also available at the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Florence County Library and Taylor Garden Shop.
Workers painted their thumbs green and pinkies purple.
The green thumbs are for keeping up the Florence Rotary Beauty Trail.
Purple Pinkies are for Polio Eradication Awareness Day on Oct 24. As children in developing countries are immunized, their pinkie fingers are painted purple to confirm they have received the two drops of polio vaccine.
Rotary International and its partners have reduced polio cases by 99.9%, and polio might be the second human disease to be eradicated. The first was smallpox.
Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.
When Rotary and its partners formed the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Rotary has committed to raising $50 million per year for polio eradication. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total commitment of $150 million each year.
