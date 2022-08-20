 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotarians race through downtown Florence to raise money to fight Alzheimer's

FLORENCE, S.C. — For Thomas Schnibben and Puiity Munene, Saturday’s Forget Me Not 5K was a fast race as they finished first and second — Munene within a minute of Schnibben.

The third-place finisher, Ivanka Tolan, was more than another two minutes getting to the finish line.

Schnibben finished at 17:12, Munene at 18:03 and Tolan at 20:20.

Florence Rotary President-elect Taylor Hucks, chair of the race, said the Alzheimer’s Association is one of the organizations that the national organization raises money for.

This is the fifth year of the race, the second year it has taken place on a certified course — the downtown course that includes Gregg and King avenues.

“People like it because it’s flat and its fast and you get to see all the development downtown,” Hucks said.

Hucks said 141 people signed up for the race, 115 runners started the race and 108 of them finished the run.

