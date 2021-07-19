Rotary Club learns what to do if identity is stolen

FLORENCE, S.C. – Rotary Club of Florence members heard from one of their own members on Monday about what it is like to have one’s identity stolen.

Regi Armstrong, president/partner of Armstrong Wealth Management Group, was the guest speaker at Victors.

Armstrong said he was visiting family in Pennsylvania on a weekend early in the year when he was alerted that someone had access to his social security number and address and was trying to open bank accounts in his name. It became even more serious when he was alerted that someone was attempting to take out a $250,000 small business loan in his name with the Small Business Administration. This was on a Sunday.

Armstrong didn’t wait. He immediately took action.

Identity theft occurs when a criminal gets your personal information and tries to steal money by opening new credit cards, applying for loans and committing other crimes using your identity. If not detected, it can result in damage to your credit, unwanted bills in your name and many headaches and frustration in trying to restore your credit.

“This was a highly stressful time,” Armstrong said.

