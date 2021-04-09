 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rotary Club of Florence Forget Me Not 5K Color Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s,
0 comments
top story

Rotary Club of Florence Forget Me Not 5K Color Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s,

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Forget Me Not 5K

More than 100 runners turned out Saturday morning at the SiMT for the Forget Me Not 5K Family Fun Color Run to Beat Alzheimer's which was run on a course on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College in Florence. The annual event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Florence.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. – The annual Rotary Club of Florence Forget Me Not 5K Color Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by the Morning News, will take place on Aug. 21 in downtown Florence. The run begins at 8 a.m. at James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St. and ends at the same location.

All proceeds will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association and the Florence Rotary Club grant program.

Registration is $30 in advance at www.forgetmenot5k.org or $35  the day of the race from 6:45 to 7:50 a.m. T-Shirt are guaranteed if registered by July 31.

Prizes will be given for overall first through third place winners, male and female, that include medals and $100 for first place, $50  for second place, and $25 for third place.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

First through third place in the following age categories will also receive medals: 7 & under,  8-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-69, 70 plus.

Sponsorships are still available at the diamond level ($2,500), platinum level ($1,000), gold level ($500), silver level ($100) and bronze level ($50).

Other sponsorship opportunities include: Bib Sponsor –  $1,000 (1 sponsor only), exclusive logo on all runner bibs; Goodie Bag Sponsor –  $500  (1 sponsor only), exclusive logo on all goodie bags given to all participants; Sunglasses Sponsor –  $500  (1 sponsor only), exclusive logo on all sunglasses – included in goodie bag for each participant.

Vendor spaces are  $100 (10’ x 10’ space at the event ).

For more information: Derek Hemmingsen (843) 615-1527 info@ForgetMeNot5k.org

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert