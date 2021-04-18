Rotary Club of Florence plans Forget Me Not 5K Color Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s

FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual Rotary Club of Florence Forget Me Not 5K Color Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by the Morning News, will take place on Aug. 21 in downtown Florence. The run begins at 8 a.m. at James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St. and ends at the same location.
All proceeds will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association and the Florence Rotary Club grant program.
Registration is $30 in advance at forgetmenot5k.org or $35 the day of the race from 6:45 to 7:50 a.m. T-shirts are guaranteed if registered by July 31.
Prizes will be given for overall first- through third-place winners, male and female, that include medals and $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
First through third place in the following age categories will also receive medals: 7 and under, 8-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-69, 70-plus.
Sponsorships are still available at the diamond level ($2,500), platinum level ($1,000), gold level ($500), silver level ($100) and bronze level ($50).
Other sponsorship opportunities include: Bib Sponsor – $1,000 (1 sponsor only), exclusive logo on all runner bibs; Goodie Bag Sponsor – $500 (1 sponsor only), exclusive logo on all goodie bags given to all participants; Sunglasses Sponsor – $500 (1 sponsor only), exclusive logo on all sunglasses – included in goodie bag for each participant.
Vendor spaces are $100 (10 feet x 10 feet space at the event).
For more information, contact Derek Hemmingsen at 843-615-1527 or info@ForgetMeNot5k.org.