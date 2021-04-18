 Skip to main content
Rotary Club of Florence plans Forget Me Not 5K Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s
Rotary Club of Florence plans Forget Me Not 5K Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s

Forget Me Not 5K

More than 100 runners turned out in 2019 at the SiMT for the Forget Me Not 5K Family Fun Color Run to Beat Alzheimer’s which was run on a course on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College in Florence. Color will not be a feature of the 2021 event, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Florence.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual Rotary Club of Florence Forget Me Not 5K  Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by the Morning News, will take place on Aug. 21 in downtown Florence. The run begins at 8 a.m. at James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St. and ends at the same location.

All proceeds will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association and the Florence Rotary Club grant program.

Registration is $30 in advance at forgetmenot5k.org or $35 the day of the race from 6:45 to 7:50 a.m. T-shirts are guaranteed if registered by July 31.

Prizes will be given for overall first- through third-place winners, male and female, that include medals and $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

First through third place in the following age categories will also receive medals: 7 and under, 8-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-69, 70-plus.

Sponsorships are still available at the diamond level ($2,500), platinum level ($1,000), gold level ($500), silver level ($100) and bronze level ($50).

Other sponsorship opportunities include: Bib Sponsor – $1,000 (1 sponsor only), exclusive logo on all runner bibs; Goodie Bag Sponsor – $500 (1 sponsor only), exclusive logo on all goodie bags given to all participants; Sunglasses Sponsor – $500 (1 sponsor only), exclusive logo on all sunglasses – included in goodie bag for each participant.

Vendor spaces are $100 (10 feet x 10 feet space at the event).

For more information, contact Derek Hemmingsen at 843-615-1527 or info@ForgetMeNot5k.org.

