Rotary Club of Florence plans Forget Me Not 5K Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s

FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual Rotary Club of Florence Forget Me Not 5K Run/Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by the Morning News, will take place on Aug. 21 in downtown Florence. The run begins at 8 a.m. at James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St. and ends at the same location.

All proceeds will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association and the Florence Rotary Club grant program.

Registration is $30 in advance at forgetmenot5k.org or $35 the day of the race from 6:45 to 7:50 a.m. T-shirts are guaranteed if registered by July 31.

Prizes will be given for overall first- through third-place winners, male and female, that include medals and $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

First through third place in the following age categories will also receive medals: 7 and under, 8-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-69, 70-plus.

Sponsorships are still available at the diamond level ($2,500), platinum level ($1,000), gold level ($500), silver level ($100) and bronze level ($50).