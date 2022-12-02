Rotary Club opens up trail (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary Club opens up trail

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Rotary Club Beauty trail will be open Saturday. 

Free maps for the trail can be obtained at three places: the Florence County Library, the Florence Visitors Center, and Taylor Garden and Gift Shop. 

There is a QR code on the maps and on some of the Rotary Club signs that were put up this week. The QR codes contain a narration of the trail and describe the rich history of the city of Florence. The narration is done by former radio personality James Thomas “Tom” Kinard.

This is the only Rotary Beauty Trail in the world. 

The Rotary Club has over 32,000 clubs with over 1 million members in 160 countries. The Rotary Club is the oldest service club in America and was founded in Chicago in 1905 by Paul Harris.

The Florence Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and has over 100 members. There are two other Rotary Clubs in Florence.

The Beauty Trail is open at different times of the year and the theme always changes. On Easter, the Beauty Trail showcases spring flora and for fall and Christmas, the  trail has colorful foliage, flowers, and Christmas decorations. 

The trail covers about 10 miles of historic neighborhood homes and gardens, in addition to the Florence County Library, the Florence Little Theater, Francis Marion’s Performing Arts Center, and the Florence Museum.

Holly Beaumier designed the maps that direct visitors and community members down the trail.  She is a Rotarian who works with the Florence Visitors Center.

