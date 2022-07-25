Rotary's annual Forget Me Not 5K will be run downtown on Aug. 20

FLORENCE – The 2022 Rotary Club of Florence’s annual Forget Me Not 5K to Beat Alzheimer’s presented by the Morning News is Aug. 20.

This year’s race will begin in downtown Florence at the James Allen Plaza, 109 S. Dargan St., starting at 8 a.m. The James Allen Plaza also will serve as the finish line of the race, said Event Chair Taylor Hucks.

Through the race, the club honors fellow Rotarians, friends and families who have lived with or cared for a person with Alzheimer’s.

Director of Resource Development for the United Way of Florence County Sarah Sweeney has participated in the run for several years.

“I run in this race because it is a great race for the community,” Sweeney said. “It is a great way to support Rotary. I have a lot of friends in Rotary so it is a great way for me to network.”

“I definitely don’t win,” she said. “The best part about running is the community. I love how I can run in the race and talk to people along the way. I met a lot of people. The running community is an incredible, incredible part of who I am.”

Her husband, John, also runs in the race.

Sweeney said her 4-year-old daughter says she is going to run the race, too.

“I run also just for fitness, for fun,” Sweeney said. “I just love that people are there cheering me on at 7:30 in the morning.”

Sweeney said that last year she hit a personal record and will be back this year trying to beat that PR even though the race is in August.

Another reason for running, Sweeney said is to support Alzheimer’s research. She said they like to run races for certain causes and this one of them.

“My husband, his family has a lot of people with Alzheimer’s same as mine,” she said.

She said he calls Alzheimer’s the long goodbye.

Sweeney said everyone has probably been touched by someone who has had Alzheimer’s.

There are more than 6-million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, according to statistics furnished by the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter. Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their data.

The Alzheimer’s Association states Alzheimer’s is a “degenerative brain disease characterized by a decline in memory, language, problem-solving and other skills that affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. It is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for the symptom of cognitive loss.”

While older adults are most likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, younger-onset Alzheimer’s can develop before the age of 65.

Alzheimer’s is a cause shared by many Rotary Clubs through the Cart Fund project, which was begun by the Rotary Club in Sumter. All Rotary Clubs in District 7770 participate in the Cart Fund project. At each club meeting, Rotarians are encouraged to place their spare change in the blue buckets on each table for Alzheimer’s.

Proceeds will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association and the Rotary grant program, said Hucks.

Advance registration is $30. Day of the race the registration fee is $35 (6:45 to 7:50 a.m.). Student registration is $15.

Prizes and medals will be given in the following categories Overall 1st - 3rd male and female, $100, $50 and $25; and 1st - 3rd in age groups 7 & under, 8-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+ receive medals.

Participants are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early.

The Rotary Club of Florence meets on Monday’s for lunch at Victors in downtown Florence.

For more information, contact Hucks at 843-421-8070 or visit: info@ForgetMeNot5k.org

The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline is available around the clock 365 days a year. Call 800-272-3900 for help. For more information, view the Alzheimer’s disease Facts and Figures report at alz.org/facts. Alzheimer’s Association is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.