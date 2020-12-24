Rough weather forecast for Christmas Eve afternoon, night

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Santa is renowned for his ability to fly through any weather, but motorists in the Pee Dee could face challenging conditions as they travel to and from Christmas Eve church services.

Eastern portions of the Pee Dee face a moderate risk of severe weather as a result of a passing weather system that will batter the region with high winds and heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C., issued a Thursday morning bulletin on the storm which is forecast to be worst between 3-9 p.m. but high gusts are possible between noon and 3 a.m. Friday.

The forecast calls for damaging wind gusts associated with thunderstorms which, could, spawn an isolated tornado.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wind gusts in the Pee Dee are forecast to top out in the mid-30s while they could reach the low-40s along the coast.

Wind gusts are expected to be higher north of the border and a wind advisory has been posted for Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties in North Carolina.

The front's passage will be followed by colder temperatures with Thursday night's low forecast to be 32 degrees.