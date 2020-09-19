Ruckers hit west Florence road to raise awareness of veteran suicides

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ruckers and veteran supporters from across the Southeast turned out Saturday morning for the second annual 22K Ruck for 22 — two laps of a loop in west Florence — to highlight mental health problems that face American veterans and the 22 who, on average, kill themselves every day.
National veterans advocates Van Booth and Michele Ladd were on hand.
Ladd, the force behind National Veteran Resources, arrived in a flag-decorated RV with a supply of literature and other resources for veterans, who had a chance to sign the inside of one of the doors on her RV.
Booth was through Florence last at Christmas 2019, on his way to the beach as part of his walk across America to highlight veteran issues.
North Carolina and South Carolina chapters of the Lightfoot Militia turned out for the hike.
The VFW was on hand too with a table some of them staffed during the ruck while others went out on the trail.
"Hopefully there's still people coming in," organizer Shawn Laurie said as 9 a.m., the appointed time for the walk, approached.
More did come in.
The event, postponed from the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drew about 50 participants, about 30 of whom hit the trail for the 22-kilometer hike.
Some were masked, others weren't but almost immediately after the ruck started social distancing came into play as ruckers spread out onto the course.
"I got a cramp in my leg, the same cramp as last year," Laurie said as he hit about mile nine on the second lap of the course.
Ruckers exchanged word of the positions of friends in the procession — some ahead and some behind.
Medics along the trail offered care, comfort and moleskin pads for those in need.
"This is what it's about, raising awareness of veteran suicide. We lose 22 a day," Laurie said.
"What is does is it shows people who care," Laurie said of the benefit of the ruck. Passers-by can see T-shirts, see the crowd and can ask questions.
At the end of Saturday's hike were doughnuts and coffee, late to arrive before the start but on hand at the end.
Laurie said there will be a third annual next year.
