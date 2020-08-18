Ruiz 4 Kids opens grant application process

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Ruiz 4 Kids is now accepting applications for its Ruiz 4 Kids Mini-Grants for Teachers (MG4T) Program for the 2020 – 2021 school year.
The grants, up to $1,000, are available to educators teaching in a public K-12 school that is within a 50-mil;e radius of Florence.
The application is available online at www.ruiz4kids.org and the deadline to submit is Sept.18, 2020.
“Our team members really enjoy this program and look forward to it every year,” said Ashly Alberti, Ruiz 4 Kids MG4T Program Chair. “To participate, a team member authorizes deductions directly from their payroll check knowing that all the monies go directly to the educators in their community. Ruiz team members enjoy seeing the kids participate in unique programs created by the teachers, knowing the kids are benefiting from out-of-the-ordinary opportunities that are both fun and challenging.”
In 2019, Ruiz 4 Kids awarded $90,000 to teachers in California, Texas and South Carolina. Since the first 2013 Ruiz 4 Kids program, Ruiz 4 Kids has distributed nearly $1M in grants.
“At this point in time no one is exactly sure if all schools will be holding classes on-site or if some will remain on-line.” said Tyler Beck, Ruiz 4 Kids President. “Educators need to know our MG4T Program is supporting both on-site and on-line instruction and we encourage them to apply.”
