FLORENCE, S.C. – As non-profits across the United States continue to see an increase in the need for food from individuals and families, the Ruiz 4 Kids Board of Directors decided, for the first time in its 30-year history, to donate a beyond its regular grant and scholarship programs and award $5,000 from its own reserve funds to a non-profit in each of the three communities where Ruiz Team Members live and work: Florence, Denison, Texas, and Visalia/Tulare, California.
“Because of Covid-19, we continue to face unprecedented times,” said Tyler Beck, president of Ruiz 4 Kids. “While we are a relatively small organization, the Ruiz 4 Kids Board of Directors decided we should help as many children as we could by donating $5,000 each to three non-profit organizations focused on helping children in the communities where we live and work.”
“In Florence we chose Help 4 Kids with a $5,000 donation to assist their tireless efforts to make sure that children do not go hungry, especially now,” said Krista Meekins, Board of Directors, Ruiz 4 Kids. “Our hope is that with our donation it will help their efforts to provide more bags of food for their on-going program.”
Help 4 Kids is ensuring that children do not go hungry with their continued efforts of their food bag program. Normally the non-profit bags food that goes home with children on the weekends, but for the last four months they have been bagging food for children which is delivered by school bus. To help them with their efforts, Ruiz Foods has donated $5,000 to their cause.
“Help 4 Kids Florence appreciates the commitment of Ruiz 4 Kids to partner with us to give help and hope to the most vulnerable members of our community. With their generous donation Help 4 Kids Florence will be able to provide 1,500 bags of food to children who don’t know when, how, or where their next meal will come from,” said Allie Walker, vice president and treasurer for Help 4 Kids Florence.
Help 4 Kids works with various school districts and churches to distribute bags of food each week to 17 different sites throughout Florence County. Walker said she anticipates giving out around 2,000 bags of food each week. This is a 500-bag increase from what they normally give out.
