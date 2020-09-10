Run for Brighter Days 5K set for Saturday

COWARD, S.C. — The Run for Brighter Days 5K, sponsored by The Jonathan Foundation, will be held Saturday morning at Lynches River County Park.
The race will start at 8:30 a.m. It will be preceded by a new event, a kid’s fun walk, at 7:45 a.m.
The races will coincide with National Suicide Prevention Month, National Suicide Prevention Week (Sept. 6-12), World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept. 10) and The Jonathan Foundation's national program Be That Friend.
The Jonathan Foundation is on a mission to touch the lives of teens who are at risk through assessment, education and support. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 15 to 29.
Race participants now can form a team and raise money to help The Jonathan Foundation bring awareness to suicide prevention to teens.
The cost to register for the 5K is $30 ($35 on race day).
Youth (under 18) on a track team run for free.
A live band will perform. All kids will get a free T-shirt and medal.
