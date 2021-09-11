 Skip to main content
Run for Brighter Days blisters Lynches River County Park course
Run for Brighter Days blisters Lynches River County Park course

COWARD, S.C. – The Run for Brighter Days Saturday morning at Lynches River County Park may have featured the fastest 5K to have been run competitively in Florence County this year – and possibly for several years.

Ediberto Crisanto sprinted the course on a cool fall morning in 16:21, minutes ahead of second-place Andrew Pattengill with a time of 19:11. Frankie Humphrey finished third with a time of 20:45 and Parker Lilly fourth with a time of 21:38.

Shawn Hendrix was the first female across the finish line at 23:03 followed shortly by her daughter, Emma Kate Hendrix, at 24:38.

The annual event raises money for the Jonathan Foundation, which works to fight teen suicide.

