Runners compete in a fast Florence Turkey Trot 5K

FLORENCE, S.C. -- More than 180 runners competed Thursday in the Florence Turkey Trot 5K -- one of the fastest races run this year.

Seven runners finished in under 20 minutes with the race won by Jacob Skillman with a time of 16:31. The first female finisher, Lenore Cusick, finished in 19:38.

In addition to being fast, it was also one of the coldest run -- second coldest to be precise.

"We had one year colder," said Stephen Thompson, event organizer. "We're fortunate to not have rain. If we could run at 2 p.m. it would be perfect."

The race is run annually to support two First Presbyterian Church missionaries.

"We have a couple of missionaries we use the proceeds from this to help sponsor who are in Zambia," he said.

The missionaries have been there eight years and this is the ninth running of the race, Thompson said.

"It's one of our largest turnouts," Thompson said. About the same size as it was in 2019 -- pre-COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's funny, we've seen my son go from being nine years old when we first started to being 18 now and driving the lead truck, Thompson said.